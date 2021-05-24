Baylor women's golf finishes 14th at NCAAs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Baylor women’s golf team wrapped up play at the NCAA Championships on Monday at Grayhawk Golf Club, finishing in 14th place in the 24-team field. The Bears were in 13th entering the day.

Baylor shot 308-293-290-291 for the four-round stroke play portion of the event for a 30-over 1,182 total. The top eight teams will advance on to match play to duke it out for the NCAA title. Those teams are Stanford, Duke, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas, Auburn, Florida State and Arizona State.

Gurleen Kaur closed with a 68 in Monday’s fourth round, Baylor’s best score of the tournament. That pushed her into a tie for 29th place overall.

Though Baylor fell short of the ultimate team goal of a national title, it’ll still go down as a memorable year for the Bears, who won a school-record six tournament titles, achieved the program’s first No. 1 national ranking, and earned the sixth NCAA Championship berth in school history.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.