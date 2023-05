SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Baylor women’s golf team wrapped up its season at the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club Sunday.

The Bears opened up the day in contention to stay above the top-15 cut line, but fell to 17th place after Sunday’s final round of stroke play, thus ending their season.

The Bears were paced by Hannah Karg’s 2-over 74 in the third round of stroke play.

Baylor was only 3-over par entering the day, but shot 16-over as a team Sunday, to finish at 19-over 883.