Baylor women's golf finishes 2nd at Big 12 tournament

HOCKLEY, Texas — The Baylor women’s golf team finished in a tie for second at the Big 12 Championships, which wrapped up Sunday at The Club at Houston Oaks.

Texas won the Big 12 title, its seventh in program history, shooting 24-over 876. Baylor and Oklahoma State finished in a tie for second at 27-over 879.

The Bears had the lowest final-round score at 290. They were led by Addie Baggarly, who finished second overall, a shot behind Oklahoma State’s Lianna Bailey. Baggarly shot one of just two under-par rounds in the final round at 1-under 70, on a day when the stroke average was 75.67.

BU’s Rosie Belsham joined Baggarly on the all-tournament team, finishing seventh overall.

Now the Bears will wait to learn its NCAA regional destination, which will be announced Wednesday.