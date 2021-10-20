Baylor women's golf finishes sixth at Stephens Cup

ROLAND, Ark. — The Baylor women’s golf team finished sixth after losing its match-play meeting against Virginia on Wednesday at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup.

The Bears opened nicely when BiaMai Seema and Britta Snyder took one-up leads in their matches with birdies at the par-5 first.

Snyder was in a battle early with Virginia's Beth Lillie. The pair traded birdies on each of the first five holes, allowing Snyder to take a one-up lead to the par-3 sixth. Lillie, however would win the next two holes to take the lead in the match for good, eventually beating Snyder 6&4.

"This week didn't work out exactly the way we wanted, but I think moving forward, if we learn from this, I believe we're going to be in a good place," BU coach Jay Goble said. "It's the middle of October and we don't play the national championship until the end of May, so I feel like we're going to be in a good place."

Baylor will travel to Hawaii to close out its fall slate at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational starting Monday.