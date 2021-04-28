Baylor women's golf headed to Baton Rouge Regional

The Baylor women’s golf team is headed to the NCAA’s Baton Rouge (La.) Regional.
The Bears earned the No. 3 seed in the regional, which is scheduled for May 10-12 at LSU’s University Club. LSU is the No. 1 seed and Ole Miss is No. 2. The rest of the field includes Oregon, Maryland, Alabama, Oregon State, Houston, Miami, North Texas, Purdue, Mississippi State, Tulsa, Sam Houston State, Kennesaw State, East Tennessee State, Jacksonville State and Quinnipiac.
Baylor has won a school-record six tournament titles in the 2020-21 year and earlier in the season held the program’s first No. 1 national ranking.
