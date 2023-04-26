The Baylor women's golf team earned the No. 2 seed at the NCAA Pullman Regional, announced during the 2023 NCAA Women's Golf Selection Show on the Golf Channel Wednesday afternoon.

The three-day tournament in eastern Washington will be played May 8-10 at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.

The Bears will appear in an NCAA Tournament for the tenth time in the last 11 seasons during Jay Goble’s tenure. Baylor was a No. 3 seed in the Stillwater regional in 2022 and ran away with the event, winning by 14 shots.

Baylor is coming off a second-place finish at the Big 12 Championship, where senior Hannah Karg and freshman Silje Ohma finished tied for sixth and tied for ninth, respectively, garnering all-tournament honors.