Baylor women's golf in 12th after one round of NCAAs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It wasn’t quite the start the Baylor women’s golf team wanted to the NCAA Championships.
Baylor opened with a 13-over 301 in Friday’s opening round at par-72 Grayhawk Golf Club. That puts the Bears in a tie for 12th place with Michigan, Wake Forest and Purdue after one round. Stanford leads the field at 1-over 289.
That’s a far cry from Baylor’s dominant play last week at the NCAA’s Stillwater Regional, where the Bears won going away by a 14-stroke margin. But it’s also just one round.
Gurleen Kaur and Rosie Belsham both carded 2-over 74 in their first rounds and are tied for 28th in the individual field. Addie Baggarly was Baylor’s next finisher at 4-over 76.