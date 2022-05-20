Baylor women's golf in 12th after one round of NCAAs

The State Department said Tuesday that it still pushing to have regular contact with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for nearly three months. A consular official was able to meet with Griner last week, when her pre-trial detention in Russia was extended for one month. Griner has been detained since February, after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport in Moscow. The NBA also weighed in on the matter Tuesday. Commissioner Adam Silver says his league is also trying to bring Griner home.