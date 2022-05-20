 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor women's golf in 12th after one round of NCAAs

  • 0

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It wasn’t quite the start the Baylor women’s golf team wanted to the NCAA Championships.

Baylor opened with a 13-over 301 in Friday’s opening round at par-72 Grayhawk Golf Club. That puts the Bears in a tie for 12th place with Michigan, Wake Forest and Purdue after one round. Stanford leads the field at 1-over 289.

That’s a far cry from Baylor’s dominant play last week at the NCAA’s Stillwater Regional, where the Bears won going away by a 14-stroke margin. But it’s also just one round.

Gurleen Kaur and Rosie Belsham both carded 2-over 74 in their first rounds and are tied for 28th in the individual field. Addie Baggarly was Baylor’s next finisher at 4-over 76.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State Dept. pushing to see Brittney Griner, NBA Commissioner weighs in

State Dept. pushing to see Brittney Griner, NBA Commissioner weighs in

The State Department said Tuesday that it still pushing to have regular contact with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for nearly three months. A consular official was able to meet with Griner last week, when her pre-trial detention in Russia was extended for one month. Griner has been detained since February, after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport in Moscow. The NBA also weighed in on the matter Tuesday. Commissioner Adam Silver says his league is also trying to bring Griner home.

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert