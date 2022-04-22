Baylor women's golf leads Big 12 field after one round

HOCKLEY, Texas — The Baylor women’s golf team set the pace to open up the Big 12 Championship on Friday.
The Bears shot 4-over 288 in the opening round at The Clubs at Houston Oaks, leading Iowa State and Texas by three strokes.
Addie Baggarly carded a 2-under 69 to lead Baylor and is a shot off the individual lead. The graduate transfer started her round in style, picking up birdies in three of the first six holes to open with a 32 on the front nine. BU’s Rosie Belsham shot even-par 71, one of nine golfers in the field to finish par or better after one round.
Round two of the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday for the Bears, who will be paired with the Longhorns and Cyclones.