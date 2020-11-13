 Skip to main content
Baylor women's golf picks up three new players
The Baylor women’s golf team continues to stockpile talent, adding three new players, head coach Jay Goble said Friday.

Baylor signed BaiMai Seema and Antonia Matte to National Letters of Intent, while Mattingly Palmer will join the team as an invited walk-on. They’ll arrive at Baylor for the 2021-22 school year.

Seema hails from Bangkok, Thailand, while Matte comes to Waco from Santiago, Chile. Mattingly will make a much shorter trip to Waco, as she’s a senior in Georgetown, Texas.

Seema tied for second at the FCG World Callaway Junior Golf Championship, and has been MVP of the American School of Bangkok High School each of the past two years.

Matte ranks No. 442 in the World Amatuer Golf Rankings with eight wins and 28 top-10 finishes.

Palmer has two wins on the 2020 Southern Texas Junior Golf Tour, and shot 71-71 to tie for fourth in the Shootout in the Hills.

