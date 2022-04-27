 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor women's golf seeded No. 3 in NCAA tournament

  • 0

Baylor earned the No. 3 seed at the Stillwater Regional during the 2022 NCAA Women's Golf Selection Show on the Golf Channel Wednesday afternoon.

The three-day tournament will be played May 9-11 at Oklahoma State’s Karsten Creek Golf Club.

The Bears will appear in an NCAA Tournament for the ninth time out of ten possible tournaments during head coach Jay Goble’s tenure.

Baylor was a No. 3 seed in the Baton Rouge regional in 2021. This marks the 19th NCAA Regional berth in program history, all since 2000.

The Stillwater Regional features a 12-team field: No. 1 seed Oklahoma State, No. 2 Arizona State, No. 3 Baylor, No. 4 Auburn, No. 5 Michigan State, No. 6 Clemson, No. 7 Campbell, No. 8 Furman, No. 9 North Carolina State, No. 10 California, No. 11 Tulane and No. 12 Illinois State.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayer to explore NBA Draft

Mayer to explore NBA Draft

Baylor guard Matthew Mayer announced Friday that he's declaring for the NBA Draft but will keep his options open to return to college for a fi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert