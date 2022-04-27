Baylor women's golf seeded No. 3 in NCAA tournament

Baylor earned the No. 3 seed at the Stillwater Regional during the 2022 NCAA Women's Golf Selection Show on the Golf Channel Wednesday afternoon.

The three-day tournament will be played May 9-11 at Oklahoma State’s Karsten Creek Golf Club.

The Bears will appear in an NCAA Tournament for the ninth time out of ten possible tournaments during head coach Jay Goble’s tenure.

Baylor was a No. 3 seed in the Baton Rouge regional in 2021. This marks the 19th NCAA Regional berth in program history, all since 2000.

The Stillwater Regional features a 12-team field: No. 1 seed Oklahoma State, No. 2 Arizona State, No. 3 Baylor, No. 4 Auburn, No. 5 Michigan State, No. 6 Clemson, No. 7 Campbell, No. 8 Furman, No. 9 North Carolina State, No. 10 California, No. 11 Tulane and No. 12 Illinois State.