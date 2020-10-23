Baylor women's golf seizes third straight title

STILLWATER, Okla. — If one is good and two is better, then three is really something.

Make it three straight tournament wins for the No. 1-ranked Baylor women’s golf team. The Bears achieved that terrific trio by claiming the title at the Cowgirl Classic hosted by Oklahoma State at Karsten Creek Golf Club.

Baylor shot 27-over 295 in Friday’s final round to nip Texas Tech by one stroke for the win. The Bears finished at 891 for the 54-hole event, while Tech came in at 892 and Oklahoma State was third at 899.

Additionally, Baylor’s Elodie Chapelet won the individual title by three strokes over second-place Allysha Mae Mateo and Anna Dong of Texas Tech and Isabella Fierro of Oklahoma State. Chapelet, a fifth-year senior, shot 72-70-73 for a minus-1 215 for the tourney. It’s the sixth career title for Chapelet, who played at Lamar for three years before transferring to Baylor before the 2019-20 season.

Baylor freshman Rosie Belsham finished in a tie for sixth at 72-76-74-222 and Gurleen Kaur was 13th, shooting 73-78-75-226. Kaur had won tournament titles in each of her previous two times out.