Baylor women's golf signs pair of players

The Baylor women's golf signed a pair of players to open up the fall signing period in Yoonjeong Huh and Hannah Herbel, as announced by head coach Jay Goble on Friday.

Huh, who goes by Amy, and Herbel bring decorated amateur careers to Waco.

A native of South Korea, Huh has also lived in New Zealand and Hawaii, bringing a global golf perspective with her to campus.

“Amy is a fantastic player with lots of international golf experience,” Goble said. “She is from South Korea but has played and practiced a lot in the U.S. over the past few years. She has a bright golfing future ahead of her, and we can't wait to get her on campus.”

Herbel, along with her twin sister Leah, helped Bismarck (North Dakota) Century to three team state titles during her middle school and high school career, as she began playing with the high school team as a seventh grader. She had 28 tournament wins in high school and finished seventh at the 2020 National High School Invitational in Pinehurst, N.C.

"Hannah has spent most of her life playing a full golf schedule in the summer but shutting it down in the winter due to weather conditions," Goble said. "She has a high ceiling."