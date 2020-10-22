 Skip to main content
Baylor women's golf sits second in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Baylor women’s golf team is in position to win its third straight tournament, as the Bears sit in second place after two rounds of the Cowgirl Classic at Karsten Creek.

Baylor shot 6-over 294 in the opening round Thursday, which gave the Bears a four-stroke lead, but fell back in the afternoon’s second round, shooting 14-over 302. Baylor trails leader Texas Tech (+15) by five strokes, and are on top of Oklahoma State (+27), North Texas (+30), Kansas State (+40), TCU (+43), Kansas (+50), BYU (+50) and Iowa State (+53).

Baylor’s Elodie Chapelet is the overall leader of the 51-player field, as she shot even-par 72 in the opening round and 2-under 70 in the afternoon. Chapelet leads by two strokes over second-place Lauren Cox of North Texas.

The tournament concludes on Friday.

