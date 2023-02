PALOS VERDES ESTATES — The Baylor women’s golf team sits in sixth place in a 16-team field after two rounds of the Therese Hession Regional Challenge.

The Bears are at 11-over 579 through two rounds at Palos Verdes Golf Club, nine strokes behind the leader Stanford.

Rosie Belsham and Silje Ohma both shot 2-over 73 in Monday’s second round for the Bears’ top score of the day. Ohma is at 3-under 139 through two rounds, fourth overall.

The tournament will conclude Tuesday.