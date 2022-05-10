Baylor women's golf soaring at regional

STILLWATER, Okla. — Baylor shot the fourth-best team score in Karsten Creek history with a 3-under 285 on Tuesday to increase its lead to 13 shots after two rounds in the Stillwater women's golf regional.

With Baylor the 36-hole leader at plus-1, Arizona State is in second place at 14-over, Clemson is in third place at 17-over, and Oklahoma State is in fourth place at 18-over.

Gurleen Kaur climbed 14 spots to take the individual lead with a 5-under 67, which tied for the sixth-best women’s score in Karsten Creek history.

Rosie Belsham climbed into a tie for second following a 1-under 71, her second straight round at par or better. Britta Snyder is one of the other two players tied for second after a 2-over 74 on Tuesday.