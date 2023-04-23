DALLAS — The Baylor women’s golf team’s hopes for its first Big 12 title since 2015 were drowned Sunday by the small but dangerous watery par-3 16th hole at the Dallas Athletic Club.

It cost Baylor a chance to finish on top, placing second once again, and now looking to NCAA regionals.

It was BU’s fourth second-place finish in the last six years (the Bears were third in 2021), a model of frustrating consistency for coach Jay Goble’s team. The Bears shot a team score of 875 with Oklahoma State first at 868.

Both Baylor and Oklahoma State quickly separated themselves from the Big 12 pack on a cool and damp final round at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course. Oklahoma State held a five-shot lead going to the final round, but Baylor had actually moved ahead by one going to the 16th hole.

The Bears had moved to the top largely on the strength of four birdies over the last eight holes by senior Hannah Karg, who was then tied for the individual lead.

But not a single Baylor player made par or better on the 158-yard 16th hole, playing directly into a north wind, capped by Karg’s triple-bogey six on the hole and freshman Silje Ohma following her with a double bogey.

“The 16th was really the nail in the coffin for us,” said Goble. “We had to play into some tough weather conditions directly into a north wind. But at the end of the day, this group is really good, they’re fighters and they will fight their way into the NCAA regional.”

Baylor went from one ahead to six behind when the final Baylor player left the 16th, and with it went any drama for a final round comeback for the conference title.

Karg said it was hard to explain what happened late after so much good golf on the DAC Blue Course in the final round.

“This tournament showed me I can compete against the best and play my own game, but I got a little bit unlucky on the 16th and almost hit it too good,” she said.

She put her tee ball over the green, chipped the ball across the green into the front rough, failed to get her third shot on the putting surface and then two-putted for six.

“I thought Hannah really played great today and excelled in tough conditions,” said Goble.

Karg had the low Baylor score on the final day with a 1-over 73, which tied her for sixth at 217 in the Big 12 standings, the highest Bears finish. Ohma finished tied for ninth at 75-218. Sera Hasegawa finished at 74-220 with Britta Snyder at 76-221 and Rosie Belsham finishing 77-222.

Baylor will learn its NCAA regional destination on Wednesday at noon on the Golf Channel. There are five different sites including one in San Antonio. The NCAA National Championship will be held late next month in Scottsdale, Arizona.

BEAR FACTS: Sunday’s final round was the first ever televised by ESPN+ with coverage on both nines and color commentary and play-by-play from ESPN announcers.

It was also the first time new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark was there in person to present the championship trophy to Oklahoma State and championship medals to the top 10 finishers. He was congratulated for being present and hitting the ground running with a number of innovative new ideas in his new job.

“We’re trying,” Yormark said.