PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — The Baylor women’s golf team climbed to a tie for third to wrap up the T. Hession Regional Challenge on Tuesday at Palos Verdes Golf Club.

The Bears entered the day in sixth place after two rounds, but shot a solid 1-over 285 for the final round, giving them a 12-over score of 864 for the tournament. That tied them with USC for third behind champion Oregon (858) and second-place Stanford (863).

Silje Ohma, a freshman from Norway, shot 66-73-71—210 for the tournament, finishing in a tie for second overall for the Bears. Junior Rosie Belsham closed with a 4-under 67 for the final round to finish at 1-under 214 for the tourney and a tie for fifth. Belsham started slowly Monday, bogeying the first two holes, but didn't have another bogey in her round while piling up six birdies, including both No. 17 and No. 18.

Baylor’s next tournament is the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Hilton Head, S.C., on Feb. 27 through March 1.