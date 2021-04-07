Baylor women's golf takes two matches from TCU

FORT WORTH — The Baylor women’s golf team defeated TCU in two rounds of match play on Wednesday at Shady Oaks Country Club.

The Bears bested the Horned Frogs 4-2 in the morning round and followed it up with a 5-1 victory in the afternoon.

Baylor claimed the afternoon match 5-1 with individual match wins from Nina Lang, Hannah Karg, Elodie Chapelet, Britta Snyder and Rosie Belsham. Lang won 6 and 5 over Trinity King, Karg defeated Lois Lau 6 and 5, Belsham claimed a 2-up victory of Sabrina Nguyen, Snyder won 2 and 1 against Sabrina Iqbal and Chapelet won 1-up against Jennie Park. The Bears’ only loss in the afternoon was by one hole, as TCU’s Greta Bruner defeated Diane Baillieux 1-up.

Baylor won 4-2 in the morning session, with wins from Snyder, Baillieux, Belsham and Lang. Baillieux won 7 and 6 against Valeria Pacheco, Lang won 2-up against Grace Do, Snyder claimed a 2-up victory against Jennie Park and Belsham won 1-up against Bruner. Chapelet lost her morning match to TCU’s Lau 1-up, and Karg lost 3 and 2 against TCU’s Nguyen.

“Our team gained some really valuable experience today, not only by playing match play, but also by playing a course we hadn’t seen before and playing as well as we did,” Bears coach Jay Goble said. “We fought for every hole and every shot we could out there. We don’t get many opportunities to play match play, and spending the whole day up here and playing as well as we did on a championship course, that was really exciting to see.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.