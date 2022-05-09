 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor women's golf team blasts to early regional lead

Britta Snyder

Britta Snyder shot an opening-round 69 to lead the field, and Baylor also took the opening-round team lead at the Stillwater Regional on Monday.

 Baylor athletics

STILLWATER, Okla. — That’s the way to start an NCAA regional.

The Baylor women’s golf team shot out to the lead after one round of the Oklahoma State-hosted Stillwater Regional on Monday.

Conditions were tough and the stroke average hovered at 78, but Baylor’s Britta Snyder came to play. She shot a 3-under 69, the only player to break 70, to take the individual lead by two strokes over a pair of players from Clemson. Snyder’s round included an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole and four straight birdies on the back nine.

Rosie Belsham shot an even-par 72 while Gurleen Kaur came in at 3-over 75.

Baylor’s team score of 292 leads second-place Clemson by one stroke and third-place Oklahoma State by four. Those two teams will tee off with Baylor for the second round Tuesday morning.

