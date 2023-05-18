Baylor women’s golf coach Jay Goble is taking a decidedly relaxed approach as his Baylor women’s golf team gets ready for the NCAA Championships, starting Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The veteran Baylor team arrived early in the week to get used to the Arizona late spring heat. It was 106 degrees when they arrived Tuesday. There was a pedicure spa session for day one and a friendly team competition at DC Gainey Ranch, where the team stayed on Wednesday.

But Goble said the real work began on Thursday, when his 12th-ranked Bears hit the course for their official practice round at Grayhawk, a course they had all played in previous practice rounds or NCAA tournaments in the past.

“We have a chance to turn it from a good postseason to a great postseason with our play,” Goble said. “We have a deep and experienced team. Everybody is healthy and ready to go.”

While not depending on a single superstar like Stanford and No. 1-ranked amateur player Rose Zhang, Baylor has a five-player lineup who have all contributed at the NCAA regionals at Pullman, Wash. Baylor's solid showing in Pullman clinched a third straight appearance at nationals.

Senior Hannah Karg, who was tied for the individual lead at the Big 12 tournament until late in the final round, has carried much of the load, but Sera Hasegawa, Britta Synder, Rosie Belsham and freshman Silje Ohma have all had their moments in the sun.

“I mean, Sera and I just played three rounds the same, steady,” said Belsham of their performance at regionals. “And then Hannah and Silje both played better every day. And then Britta, just solid. We were all so solid. I think we’re saving all of our birdies for this week.”

Hasegawa is a transfer from East Tennessee State. She said her past team didn’t experience the same level of success as this Baylor team has, so she’s excited about her chance at the NCAA national spotlight.

“It’s the first time for me in the nationals, so it’s exciting but at the same time a little bit nervous, because I really want to go to the match play in the championship. So, I think we have to have a good plan on the course. But we have a good goal, just playing our golf on the course," Hasegawa said.

Goble said his team is rounding into form at the right time, which evokes plenty of good memories for Baylor golf success.

“We haven’t played our best golf yet, but we have our best national ranking, (12th) we’re building to the end just like the 2015 team," he said.

That was the Baylor squad that advanced all the way to the national championship match against Stanford before losing its chance for a first national title late in the match.

Stanford is again the defending national champion, but Goble feels good about where his team is positioned.

“I think we got a great draw by playing late Friday and early Saturday, which is supposed to be the hottest day. We’re coming together at the right time," Goble said.

Stroke play continues until Sunday before a 54-hole cut and then one final round of stroke play Monday. That will determine the field for match play Tuesday and Wednesday to determine the 2023 national champion.

While Stanford won last year and is the favorite to repeat, Ole Miss came out of nowhere in 2021 to claim its first national title, a role Goble can see for his Bears.

“We haven't played our best at Grayhawk, and I don't know that that's totally to do with anything other than it's just a hard place,” he said. “I'm going to chalk it up to we just didn't have our good stuff that week. But I do feel like (the) third time's a charm and we have a good chance this week.”