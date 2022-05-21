 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor women's golf team drops to 20th at NCAAs

The Baylor women's golf team is in a tie for 20th place after two rounds of the NCAA Championships.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Baylor women’s golf team sits in a tie for 20th after two rounds of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club.

Baylor shot 310 in Saturday’s second round, dropping from a tie for 12th into 20th, as the Bears have a two-day score of 22-over 611. Stanford leads the field at 4-over 581.

Baylor’s Britta Snyder had the best round of the day for the Bears at 2-over 74 after carding the team’s highest score the first day at 83. Gurleen Kaur leads the Bears overall with a two-day total of 74-78 — 152. She is tied for 69th in the individual race.

