Baylor women's golf team drops to 20th at NCAAs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Baylor women’s golf team sits in a tie for 20th after two rounds of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club.
Baylor shot 310 in Saturday’s second round, dropping from a tie for 12th into 20th, as the Bears have a two-day score of 22-over 611. Stanford leads the field at 4-over 581.
Baylor’s Britta Snyder had the best round of the day for the Bears at 2-over 74 after carding the team’s highest score the first day at 83. Gurleen Kaur leads the Bears overall with a two-day total of 74-78 — 152. She is tied for 69th in the individual race.