SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Baylor women’s golf team has some work to do.

The Bears are in 10th place in the 30-team field after one round of the NCAA Golf Championships, as they shot 1-over 289 on Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club.

Wake Forest shot 9-under 279 to lead the field.

Sera Hasegawa, Baylor’s stroke leader on the season, shot 2-under 70 to lead the team and is in a tie for 10th overall, while freshman Silje Ohma shot 71 and is tied for 21st.

Stroke play will continue through Sunday, at which point there will be a cut before the match play round.