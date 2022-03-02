Baylor women's golf team places 4th in South Carolina

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The Baylor women’s golf team shot a three-day total of 21-over 873 to finish in a tie for fourth at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate on Wednesday.

Wake Forest won the tournament at 9-over 861, followed by host South Carolina in second and Arizona State in third. Baylor tied Texas for fourth.

On a day where the scoring average was nearly 3.5 shots over par, BU freshman BaiMai Seema shot a career-best 1-under 70. She finished in a tie for 41st overall for the tournament.

Fellow freshman Antonia Matte also played well in harsh conditions on Wednesday, shooting a 1-over 72. Matte played the final six holes at 1-under par to finish in a tie for 20th, her fourth top-25 finish of the season.