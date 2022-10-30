 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor women's golf team places eighth in Mexico

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Sera Hasegawa shot a 1-under 70 to lead Baylor women’s golf to a tie for eighth at the Battle at the Beach on Sunday at Club Campestre San Jose.

Hasegawa carded her sixth-straight round at par or better as BU finished with an 11-over 863 to complete the fall semester. Playing as an individual, Anika Veintemilla had the best week of her career, collecting her career-first top-10 finish after an even-par 71 on Sunday clinched a tie for ninth for the senior.

BU finished tied with Arkansas at 11-over 863. LSU won the event with a 14-under 838, six shots better than second-place TCU, which fired an 8-under 844.

