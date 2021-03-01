 Skip to main content
Baylor women's golf tied for 9th in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Baylor’s quest for a sixth straight tournament title in women’s golf still has some work ahead.

The No. 1-ranked Bears are tied for ninth after one round of the Gamecock Intercollegiate at Columbia Country Club. The Bears shot 6-under 294 and are 12 strokes back of overall leader Duke (-6).

Baylor was paced by Gurleen Kaur, who tallied four birdies and 13 pars en route to a 2-under 70. She is tied for seventh in the 96-player field.

The 18-team field includes 11 Top 25 teams. The second round is slated for Tuesday.

