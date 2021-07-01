Baylor women's golfer Chapelet claims scholar athlete award

Baylor women’s golfer Elodie Chapelet has earned Big 12 Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference announced on Thursday.

Chapelet, from Souraide, France, graduated in May with a Master's in sport management and a 3.72 GPA. She also was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team and was a Big 12 All-Tournament Team selection.

Chapelet joins Laura Lonardi (2015 and 2016) to give the program a trio of Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards. With three Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors, Baylor women's golf ranks second among all Baylor sports, trailing only the baseball program's four such honorees.

On the course, Chapelet was one of three Bears to compete in all 37 rounds this season. She finished second on the team with a 72.19 stroke average, which was the second-best single-season mark in program history. Chapelet currently holds the Baylor career stroke average record with a 72.28 mark across 60 rounds.