SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Baylor women’s golf team is staying consistent at the NCAA Championships.

Baylor shot one stroke higher in Saturday’s second round than it did in the opening round, and remains above the cut line at Grayhawk Golf Club. The Bears shot 2-over 290 in Saturday’s second round, and are 3-over 579 for the tournament. That puts Baylor in 12th place in the 30-team field.

After Sunday’s third round, the field will be cut in half to the top 15 teams. They’ll play one more round of stroke play on Monday and then the top eight teams will advance on to the match play bracket.

BU sophomore Sera Hasegawa shot 2-under 70 for the second straight day. She leads the Bears and is tied for ninth individually. Hasegawa, a native of Japan, tallied four birdies and two bogeys on the day.

BaiMai Seema carded a 72 for the Bears, while Rosie Belsham and Silje Ohma both had scores of 74 and Hannah Karg shot 75.