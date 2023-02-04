The No. 24-ranked Baylor women’s golf team will venture south of the border when it competes at the Collegiate Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico, beginning Sunday.

The Bears are coming off a third-place finish at the one-day Match in the Desert. They’ll look to build on that showing as they ramp things up with three tournaments in February.

“Guadalajara Country Club is one of my favorite courses we play all year,” head coach Jay Goble said. “I love the challenge for our team, and it’s the start of a stretch where we will play a lot of golf on challenging courses against the best competition in the sport.”

Rosie Belsham will return to the No. 1 spot for a third time this season. Five of Belsham’s 10 rounds this season have been played at par or better.

Anika Veintemilla will play at the No. 2 position this week, the highest lineup position of her career. It will be her first start in the lineup.