Baylor women's golfers climb to 13th at NCAAs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Baylor women’s golf team continued its climb at the NCAA Championships on Sunday.

The Bears sit in 13th place after three rounds, clinching a spot in Monday’s final round of stroke play competition. The top 15 teams move on to that final round, while the top eight after Monday’s round will advance to the match play portion of the event.

Baylor shot 290 as a team on Sunday, and sits at 27-over 891 overall. It’s been a steady climb for the Bears, who were tied for 22nd after the first round Friday. Stanford leads the field with a blistering 18-under 846, but the Bears are only 10 strokes back of eighth-place Florida State for the final qualifying spot for match play.

Elodie Chapelet shot 74 for the second straight round and is at 3-over 219 for the tourney, tied for 23rd place.