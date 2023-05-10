PULLMAN, Wash. — The Baylor women’s golf team clinched its spot in the upcoming NCAA Championships with a fourth-place finish at the Pullman Regional.

Baylor shot a program-record score of 11-under 277 in the third and final round of the regional on Wednesday at Palouse Ridge Golf Club. By finishing in the top five, Baylor moves on to next week’s national tournament at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Also advancing were Stanford, Clemson, USC and Texas Tech.

For the tournament the Bears totaled a 23-under score of 841.

"We are excited to head back to Scottsdale and play for a national championship at Grayhawk for a third straight season,” Baylor coach Jay Goble said. “We have a great team and I believe we all are thinking the third time is the charm for this team. Sera (Hasegawa) continues to play well, her game is built for this, and I am beyond proud of the way she represented herself and Baylor this week. Now it is time to get a little rest and get ready to make a run next week."

Indeed, Hasegawa kept up her steady play with a third straight round of 68. Her 54-hole total of 12-under 204 earned her a tie for sixth overall and was Baylor’s second-best postseason score ever for a tournament.

Rosie Belsham shot 2-under 70 for the third consecutive day, while Silje Ohma shot 31 on the back nine on her way to a 3-under 69.