PULLMAN, Wash. — After one round of the NCAA’s Pullman Regional, the Baylor women’s golf team stands in fourth place, essentially right where it needs to be.

Baylor shot five-under 283 for Monday’s opening round. That is tied with Sacramento State for fourth in the 12-team field, behind only leader Stanford (21-under), USC (16-under) and Texas Tech (11-under).

Baylor’s Sera Hasegawa found her rhythm midway through the first round and sits tied for ninth on the individual leaderboard with a 4-under 68. Hasegawa, a sophomore from Japan, recorded pars on her first seven holes before notching three straight birdies on holes 8-10. She added birdies on Nos. 15 and 17 later in the round before closing with her only bogey of the round on 18.

Rosie Belsham shot 2-under 70, and was Baylor’s next-best finisher, tied for 18th overall.

Round two of the 54-hole event will be played Tuesday. The top five teams from each regional, plus the low individual not on an advancing team, will advance to the NCAA Championships May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. All ties with be resolved with playoff holes.