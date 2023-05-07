PULLMAN, Wash. — It’s new territory for the Baylor women’s golf team, but then again it isn’t.

Baylor will open up play in the NCAA’s Pullman Regional on Monday at the Palouse Ridge Golf Club, making its first appearance this season in the state of Washington. But as for the field itself, the Bears will recognize a lot of their competitors, as they’ve faced seven of the 11 other teams already.

Baylor freshman Silje Ohma will be making her NCAA tourney debut, and she’s coming in with some momentum. Ohma tied for ninth at the Big 12 tournament, earning her first career All-Big 12 selection. She has made birdie or better on 20.2% of her holes this year.

The rest of Baylor’s lineup consists of juniors Rosie Belsham and Britta Snyder, sophomore Sera Hasegawa and senior Hannah Karg.