Sera Hasegawa led the way for BU with a 3-under 69, good enough to tie for fourth on day one. She finished two shots back of the individual leader, Mississippi State's Julia Lopez Ramirez, who leads at 5-under.

“The wind really picked up as the day went on, so that second nine was really challenging into some already tough pins," Baylor coach Jay Goble said. "Sera hit the ball really well today, which helped her in this wind. Overall, I am proud of how we battled through adversity, which is what you want to see as their coach. We’ll regroup tonight and battle for every shot out here over the next two days.”