FORT WORTH — Baylor women's golf held off an impressive field for its second win of the season, shooting a 21-under 843 at the Bruzzy Challenge at Waterchase Golf Club.

Gurleen Kaur came up just a shot shy of her fifth-career win with a 2-under 70 in Tuesday's final round.

Addie Baggarly recorded her career-best finish at Baylor, a tie for 7th, with a 54-hole total of 4-under 212.

Britta Snyder capped off another strong week in a tie for 9th with a 54-hole total of 3-under 213.