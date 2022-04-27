 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor women's hoops gets pledge from Edwards

The Baylor women’s basketball team landed a commitment from Kentucky transfer Dre’Una Edwards late on Wednesday night.

Edwards, a 6-foot-2 forward who was a redshirt junior last season, averaged 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Wildcats during the 2021-22 campaign.

She becomes the second player from the transfer portal to commit to Baylor in the last two days. Stanford guard Jan Van Gytenbeek announced her commitment to the Bears on Tuesday.

