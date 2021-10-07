Baylor women's hoops picked to win Big 12

A lot has changed around the Baylor women’s basketball program, but not the Bears’ status in the Big 12.

The conference released its preseason poll on Thursday and Baylor was in its usual place, predicted with win the Big 12 championship.

Baylor has won 11 consecutive conference titles and 12 overall. That’s the legacy first-year head coach Nicki Collen will be trying to keep going. Collen took over for former Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey in May. Mulkey took the head coaching job at LSU in her home state in April.

The Big 12 also released its preseason all-conference team this week. Baylor was well-represented there as usual as well. Bears senior forward NaLyssa Smith was picked as the conference player of the year, while graduate transfer guard Jordan Lewis was the preseason newcomer of the year.

Other Baylor players on the preseason All-Big 12 squad included senior center Queen Egbo on the first team and Ja’Mee Asberry and Lewis in the honorable mention category.

The Bears open the season versus Texas State on Nov. 9 at the Ferrell Center.

