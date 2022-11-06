Baylor women's preview: Bears embracing unusual underdog role, eager to apply pressure

There is an inherent amount of pressure that comes with coaching or playing for the Baylor women’s basketball program.

Nicki Collen knew that going in last year. She fully knew what she was getting into, a program where conference championships, Final Fours and national championships are a reasonable expectation, because of the culture that Kim Mulkey established.

But as Collen embarks on her second year leading the Baylor program, she feels more comfortable and more at home — relatively speaking.

“I think I’m a little more settled,” said Collen, whose 18th-ranked Bears open the season at home against Lamar on Monday. “I think at this time of (the) year, every coach is just worried about how their team’s going to look. No one feels ready. I didn’t feel ready last year. I don’t feel ready today. I mean, you’ve just got to let them grow up a little bit on the court, and trust them a little bit and then fix mistakes after that.”

Following the bouncing ball through Collen’s first season at Baylor resulted in plenty of wayward dribbles interspersed with ankle-breaking crossovers. The Bears accumulated a 28-7 overall record, but started out Big 12 play at 0-2 before rallying to extend the program’s Big 12 championship winning streak to 12. Then, in the NCAA tournament, the second-seeded Bears suffered a home upset to 10th-seeded South Dakota, 61-47.

Two of the frontcourt heroes of that team, NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo, transitioned the WNBA, while the team’s second-leading scorer, guard Jordan Lewis, also departed through graduation. So, Collen’s team is holding auditions for this year’s chief producers. But at least the coach has some options for those positions, consider the addition of eight newcomers, including three freshmen, a juco signee and four transfers from other Division I programs.

The best part? Added depth means Collen can actually hold legitimate intrasquad scrimmages in practice.

“More breaks,” said senior guard Ja’Mee Asberry, when asked to describe the biggest difference from last season to this one. “Sometimes I’m tired and I’m like, whoo, I’ve got a sub this year. So, that’s probably the best part.”

Of the returning players, junior Sarah Andrews should handle lead guard duties. Andrews averaged 11.1 points last season while shooting 41% overall and 39% from 3-point range and is the team’s top returning scorer and playmaker, as she also dished out 4.5 assists a night.

Her backcourt mate Asberry can burn teams from distance as well. In her first season at Baylor last year after transferring from Oklahoma State, Asberry put up 9.5 points while making 80 3-pointers, second in program history for a single season. Collen said that while Asberry was sometimes the fourth or fifth option on the court when she shared the floor with the likes of Smith, Lewis, Egbo and Andrews, the guard should be more of a focal point this season.

Senior Jaden Owens, junior Jana Van Gytenbeek and junior Catarina Ferreira provide backcourt depth. Owens averaged 2.3 points in 18 minutes per game off the bench last year, and often served as the team’s defensive stopper in the backcourt. The JUCO transfer Ferreira brings size (6-0) and athleticism, while Van Gytenbeek joins Baylor as a transfer from Stanford and has earned praise from Collen for her uncanny endurance.

“The transition has been really easy, mostly because of my teammates and my coaches,” said Van Gytenbeek, who averaged 2.4 points in limited minutes last season at Stanford. “They have been my second family. It’s been smooth and just really easy and nice.”

Freshman guard/forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs could be an instant impact player on both ends of the court for the Bears. The Big 12 coaches’ pick as the conference’s Preseason Freshman of the Year, Buggs has the ability to do a lot of the dirty work and stuff the stat sheet in a myriad of ways, Collen said, though her 3-point shot is still something of a work in progress.

Aijha Blackwell should slide into the spot left over by Smith and emerge as one of the top power forwards in the Big 12. Blackwell transferred to Baylor from Missouri, where she averaged 14.9 points and 13.1 rebounds per game last season. The Bears actually got a good, up-close look at Blackwell last season when they slipped past Missouri, 70-68, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, a game in which Blackwell produced 20 points and 16 boards and seemingly got to the rim with ease.

When Blackwell was asked about a coast-to-coast layup she delivered in Baylor’s 97-40 exhibition win over Southwest Baptist Thursday night, she referenced that it was similar to the kinds of plays she made last year in that game against Baylor.

“Oh my gosh, it wasn’t that many,” said Asberry, grinning.

Baylor’s frontcourt options also include freshmen Kyla Abraham and Bella Fontleroy, junior Erika Porter, sophomore Kendra Gillespie, graduate senior Dre’Una Edwards and fifth-year senior Caitlin Bickle, easily the most experienced player in a BU uniform.

Bickle is currently out with injury, but is expected back within two to three weeks and figures to be a key rotation player off the bench. Collen called her “a huge part of what we do.” Abraham and Fontleroy are long and skilled, and in Baylor’s exhibition game showed flashes of the type of talent that made them top 100 national recruits.

Edwards may be the X-factor. She transferred from Kentucky, where she put up 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds on average last season, but is currently sidelined by what Collen termed an “eligibility issue.”

Baylor’s nonconference schedule stacks up as challenging but not overwhelming. The Bears will host 17th-ranked Maryland at the Ferrell Center on Nov. 20 and has a neutral-site game against No. 19 Arizona on Dec. 18 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Meanwhile, Baylor’s Big 12 foes won’t make it easy for the Bears in their quest for lucky No. 13 in a row, in terms of conference titles. The Big 12 coaches actually picked fourth in their preseason poll, behind Iowa State, Texas and Oklahoma.

For their part, the Bears are embracing the underdog role.

“I think pressure busts pipes, so I’m just ready to bring the pressure,” Asberry said.