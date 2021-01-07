Baylor women's tennis adds Alabama transfer Harvison

The Baylor women’s tennis program added a member to its 2021-22 roster as Alabama transfer Isabella Harvison signed with the Bears.

Harvison, a sophomore from Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Calif., will not be immediately eligible.

Harvison went through her freshman year with the Crimson Tide, tallying a 16-7 mark on the singles court and 14-4 in doubles. She paired up with Alabama teammate Moka Ito to go 13-3 for the year and 9-2 in dual-match play for the spring. The duo paired up to rank No. 49 nationally in the ITA Doubles Rankings in March. Harvison played primarily at the No. 2 spot in singles, collecting a 9-4 record.

Harvison went 3-2 in singles in the fall and 1-3 in doubles.

“We are very excited to have Isabella join the Baylor family,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “She is a determined and mature young lady. She is a coach’s dream, is committed to the process, possesses strong intangibles, and has a very high ceiling. She is a great fit for our program, and she has a very bright future.”