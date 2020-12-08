Baylor women's tennis adds Ziodato from Italy

The Baylor women’s tennis team added to its spring roster with the signing of Sara Ziodato of Trieste, Italy, on Tuesday.

Ziodato graduated from Istituto Scolastico Magnum in July and will be on campus in early January. She will be eligible when the Bears kick off the season at home against McNeese State on Jan. 16.

“We are very excited to have Sara join the Baylor family,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “She is a determined and mature young lady. She is committed to the process, she possesses strong intangibles and has a very high ceiling. She’s a great fit for our program and has a bright future at Baylor.”

Ziodato’s addition pushes the Baylor roster to 10 players for the spring. She has been active in the ITF and WTA circuits, with an ITF ranking of 1237 and an Italian ranking of 2.3. Ziodato has competed in Wimbledon and Roland Garros as an ITF Junior.