Baylor women's tennis bests ASU, 4-2, in Kickoff Weekend opener

AUSTIN — The Baylor women’s tennis team opened the ITA Kickoff Weekend by defeating 20th-ranked Arizona State, 4-2, on Saturday at the Texas Tennis Center.

The 23rd-ranked Bears (4-0) bounced back from losing the doubles point as Mel Krywoj, Alicia Herrero-Linana, Angelina Shakhraichuk and Livia Kraus won singles matches.

Baylor advances to play host Texas at noon on Sunday with a berth in the ITA National Indoor Championship at stake. The third-ranked Longhorns defeated Iowa, 4-0, on Saturday.

Shakhraichuk earned a hard-fought three-set victory over Arizona State’s Marianna Argyrokastriri, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, on the No. 5 singles court. Herrero-Linanan won the No. 2 match, defeating Sun Devil Sammi Hampton in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3. Kraus won in straight sets over Domenika Turkovic, 6-2, 6-2, on court No. 6.

Krywoj, playing on the No. 1 singles court, was the last two finish. She came on strong at the end for a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory over Arizona State’s Ilze Hattingh to clinch the match.

