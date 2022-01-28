 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor women's tennis bests Kansas in ITA Kickoff
Baylor women's tennis bests Kansas in ITA Kickoff

20190122_spt_bu_rice_jl3

Baylor's Paula Baranano claimed a point in the Bears' win over Kansas on Friday.

 Jerry Larson

The Baylor women’s tennis team fought off a Big 12 rival to open the ITA Kickoff Weekend, besting Kansas, 4-1, on Friday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Bears freshman Alina Shcherbinina, playing in the No. 3 position, posted the match-clinching point in singles play when she defeated Kansas’ Sonia Smagina, 6-2, 6-3.

Baylor’s Anita Sahdiieva and Paula Baranano also earned singles points on the No. 5 and No. 6 singles courts respectively.

The Bears doubles team of Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero clinched the opening point with a win over Jayhawks Maria Titova and Malkia Nguonoue.

With the win, Baylor advances to play the Miami vs. USC winner on Saturday.

