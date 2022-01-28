Baylor women's tennis bests Kansas in ITA Kickoff

The Baylor women’s tennis team fought off a Big 12 rival to open the ITA Kickoff Weekend, besting Kansas, 4-1, on Friday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Bears freshman Alina Shcherbinina, playing in the No. 3 position, posted the match-clinching point in singles play when she defeated Kansas’ Sonia Smagina, 6-2, 6-3.
Baylor’s Anita Sahdiieva and Paula Baranano also earned singles points on the No. 5 and No. 6 singles courts respectively.
The Bears doubles team of Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero clinched the opening point with a win over Jayhawks Maria Titova and Malkia Nguonoue.
With the win, Baylor advances to play the Miami vs. USC winner on Saturday.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
