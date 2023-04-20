LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Baylor women’s tennis opened up the Big 12 tournament with an easy, breezy win.

Baylor (16-12) knocked out Kansas State with a 4-0 victory in the first round on Friday.

“It was a great match today and I’m proud of the ladies,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “Even with some adverse conditions, they were able to be present in the moment. When things weren’t going our way, they found themselves again and I’m just proud of their effort.”

With only five eligible players, Kansas State (2-20) was forced to scratch a court in doubles and singles. A 6-3 decision by Alina Shcherbinina and Brooke Thompson on No. 2 clinched the opening point for the Bears.

An automatic win for Danielle Tuhten on No. 6 singles gave BU the 2-0 edge in the match. Liubov Kostenko made quick work on No. 3, earning the 6-3, 6-3 victory. Isabella Harvison clinched the match for Baylor with a 6-2, 6-3 decision, earning her 15th win of the season. Harvison and Shcherbinina now lead the Bears with 15 singles wins each.

The Bears will continue their quest for a Big 12 title on Friday when they face the nationally-ranked Oklahoma Sooners at noon.