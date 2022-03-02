Baylor women's tennis blanks Rice, 4-0

HOUSTON — The Baylor women’s tennis team rolled to a 4-0 victory over Rice on Wednesday at George R. Brown Tennis Center.
Anita Sahdiieva posted wins on both the doubles and singles courts for the Bears. She teamed with Ana Carmen Zamburek to defeat Rice’s Federica Trevisan and Allison Zipoli, 6-2, on the No. 2 doubles court. Sahdiieva then notched Baylor’s third point of the match by besting Saara Orav, 6-2, 6-2, in No. 6 singles.
Baylor’s top-ranked doubles team of Alicia Herrero and Mel Krywoj clinched the doubles point by winning on the No. 1 court, 6-3, over Rice’s Maria Budin and Diae El Jardi.
Paula Baranano and Alina Shcherbinina also claimed straight-sets wins for Baylor. Baranano’s 6-4, 6-4 victory over Budin wrapped up the fourth and clinching point of the match.
Baylor (7-4) will continue its season by hosting North Texas at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Hurd Tennis Center.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
