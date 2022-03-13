Baylor women's tennis blanks Tech, 7-0

The Baylor women’s tennis team rolled up another Big 12 victory as it defeated Texas Tech, 7-0, on Sunday at Hurd Tennis Center.

After the Bears claimed the doubles point, Alina Shcherbinina, Alicia Herrero and Isabella Harvison posted straight-set wins to give Baylor the clinching fourth point of the match.

Shcherbinina defeated Texas Tech’s Kailey Evans, 6-2, 6-3. Herrero dismissed Olivia Peet, 6-0, 6-1, and Harvison bested Margarita Skriabina, 6-4, 6-2.

Baylor’s standout doubles team of Mel Krywoj and Herrero wrapped up the doubles point with a 6-2 win over Texas Tech’s Avelina Sayfetdinova/Evans.

The Bears (11-4 2-0 Big 12) continue their season by traveling to play Iowa State on Friday.