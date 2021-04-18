 Skip to main content
Baylor women's tennis blanks Texas Tech, 4-0
LUBBOCK — The 10th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team finished the regular season with a 4-0 victory over No. 28 Texas Tech on Sunday.

Baylor’s Mel Krywoj picked up a pair of No. 1 court victories as she teamed with Angie Shakhraichuk to win in doubles and defeated the Red Raiders’ Lisa Mays, 6-4, 6-4, in singles. The Kryjow/Shakhraichuk win broke a tie in doubles for the Bears.

Paula Baranano earned the clinching point for Baylor as she defeated Texas Tech’s Olivia Peet, 6-2, 7-5, on the No. 5 singles court.

The Bears (21-3, 8-1 Big 12) finished second behind Texas in the Big 12 standings. Baylor will host the Big 12 Tournament beginning Thursday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

