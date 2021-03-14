Baylor women's tennis blanks WVU, 7-0

The 12th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team posted its second straight sweep of a Big 12 opponent by blanking West Virginia, 7-0, on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor (14-2, 2-0 Big 12) didn’t drop a set in singles action as it cruised to the win, mirroring its 7-0 win over Iowa State on Friday.

In doubles play, the Bears team of Audrey Boch-Collins and Kris Sorokolet defeated Mountaineers Momoko Nagato and Nicole Roc, 6-1, on the No. 2 court, and Baylor’s Jessica Hinjojosa and Alicia Herrero Linana beat Hunter Bleser and Amber Fuller 6-4.

Baylor’s Livia Kraus remained perfect in dual singles action on the season by winning on the No. 4 court, 7-5, 7-5, over Bleser. Sorokolet’s 6-2, 6-3 victory over Fuller earned the Bears the deciding fourth point to clinch the match.

Baylor will continue its conference slate by hosting Oklahoma at noon on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.