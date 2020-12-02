Baylor women's tennis brings Broosova back

The Baylor women's tennis program announced on Wednesday it has hired former Bears standout Lenka Broosova as an assistant coach.

Broosova, who earlier this year was named the Baylor women's tennis Player of the Decade for the 2010s, is the program's career singles and doubles wins leader with 154 singles victories and 120 in doubles.

Broosova comes to Baylor following a seven-year stint as an Assistant Coach at the University of Tulsa. There, she helped lead the Golden Hurricane to three American Athletic Conference titles in 2015, 2016 and 2018. She was promoted to associate head coach in 2017, and she also helped guide Tulsa to the NCAA Round of 16 in 2018 while the program achieved its highest NCAA ranking at No. 14.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lenka back to Baylor," Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. "She is one of the top up-and-coming coaches in our sport. Someone of her caliber could be a head coach at a Power 5 school right now, so we are fortunate she has been patient and selective with her coaching career and that the timing was right for this opportunity."

Prior to her time at Tulsa, she played two years professionally from 2011-12 and was Baylor’s Director of Tennis Operations from 2010-11.

A three-time All-American in doubles and two-time All-American in singles, Broosova was named the Big 12 Player of the Year as a senior in 2010. She helped Baylor to a sweep of the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles in her four-year career (2007-10) and four NCAA Tournament appearances, including the NCAA semifinals in 2008 and the quarterfinals as a senior when the Bears achieved their first-ever No. 1 ranking.

