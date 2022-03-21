Baylor women's tennis brings home 5-2 win from WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Baylor women’s tennis team notched its second conference road victory of the weekend as it defeated West Virginia, 5-2, on Sunday at Mountaineer Tennis Court.

The Bears dropped the doubles point, but came back strong with four straight singles wins. Baylor’s Mel Krywoj claimed the match-clinching fourth point by defeating West Virginia’s Momoko Nagato, 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, on the No. 3 singles court.

Prior to that, Baylor won a trio of two-setters. Alicia Herrero bested the Mountaineers’ Anastasia Bovolskaia, 6-2, 6-4, on the No. 2 court and Bears No. 1 court player Isabella Harvison dismissed Kendall Kovick, 6-3, 7-5.

Baylor will continue a stretch of road matches when the Bears play at Oklahoma on Friday.