Baylor women's tennis dominates opening day

Five players claimed singles wins as the Baylor women’s tennis team opened the Baylor Invite Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Paula Barañano defeated Houston’s Maria Dzemeshkevich, 6-1, 6-3, while Brooke Thompson secured a 7-6, 6-1 win over Houston’s Blanca Cortijo Parreno. Daniella Dimitrov topped the Cougars’ Sophie Schouten, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.

Isabella Harvison (7-6, 6-3) and Alina Shcherbinina (4-6, 6-1, 10-8) faced TCU’s Jade Olway and Yu-Chin Tsai, respectively, each grabbing a victory for the Bears.

In the first round of doubles action, Baylor went 2-0 against TCU with victories from Barañano and Dimitrov (6-2) and Kostenko and Shcherbinina (6-3).