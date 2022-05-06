Baylor women's tennis downs Huskies, 4-2, advances in NCAAs

COLLEGE STATION — The Baylor women’s tennis team opened the NCAA Tournament with a 4-2 victory over Washington on Friday at Texas A&M’s Mitchell Tennis Center.

After the Bears won the doubles point and Mel Krywoj and Alina Shcherbinina each won in straight sets in singles, Baylor freshman Anita Sahdiieva claimed the match’s clinching point. Sahdiieva defeated Washington’s Kelly Leung, 6-4, 6-1, to send the Bears into the second round.

Baylor (16-8) will play No. 7 seed Texas A&M (31-1) in the second round at 1 p.m. on Saturday back at Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 4-0, on Friday.

The Bears won the first two doubles courts to finish in the first-round match versus Washington. Baylor’s Paula Baranano and Sahdiieva won 6-2 over Leung and Zoey Weil, while Isabella Harvison and Shcherbinina notched a 6-1 victory over Huskies Ashley Chang and Nika Zupancic.

Krywoj was the first singles player to finish her game as she bested Zupancic, 6-2, 6-2, on the No. 3 court. Shcherbinina followed with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Weil in No. 4 singles.

